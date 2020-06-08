3 big SaaS challenges for IT

The software-as-a-service model of application delivery has become so commonplace that for many organizations it’s no longer a question of whether to deploy SaaS but rather to what extent it should dominate the corporate software landscape.

The potential benefits of SaaS are well known: cost savings, greater agility, easier scalability, and so on. “The ease and speed of deployment, and the innovative features included with SaaS, help businesses accelerate their digital transformations,” says Frank Della Rosa, research director for SaaS and cloud software at IDC.

But using cloud-based applications also comes with its share of challenges, particularly with the sharp rise in remote working in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and IT teams need to address these issues before things get out of control.

Here are three of the biggest challenges organizations face with moving to and maintaining a SaaS environment, and expert advice on how to overcome the hurdles.