6 best practices for business data visualization

Like any technology, data visualization tools can be used poorly. We share expert tips for getting the most value out of data visualizations in business.

monsitj / Getty Images

It’s one thing to see a blur of numbers on reports generated by analytics platforms. It’s another thing entirely to view detailed and colorful graphics — also generated by analytics software — that instantly illustrate trends that can be easily grasped by even the most non-technical users.

Data visualization tools are what make the latter possible. They place data into a visual context, creating graphs, charts, maps, and other elements that can make the analytics much more meaningful for business users.

With data visualization, business analysts can more easily detect market trends, patterns, and outliers within a given data set. Given the way the human brain processes information, experts say, using graphical elements such as charts to visualize complex data is much easier than trying to decipher trends using spreadsheets or other numbers-based reports.

As with any other technology tools, there are best practices for getting the most value out of data visualization. Here are some tips from experts.

Keep things simple, especially for high-level users

