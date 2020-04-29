6 Mac and iOS time tracking apps for remote working

If you work remotely, work for clients, or really need to manage your time then a time tracking app is essential, which one should you choose?

What is a time tracking app?

When you remember to use them, time tracking tools will do exactly what they sound like they will do – track time.

The best of these solutions will be cross-platform, work across all your main Apple devices, and will be able to separate out different tasks.

There are also time tracking solutions that integrate with other business systems, such as project/team management tools enabling managers to achieve oversight of project completion and time-based costs.

For the purposes of this short report I’ve tried to only include cross-platform app-based time tracking solutions with at least a Mac client.

This limits the field – and means some popular solutions may not have made the list, though I stand to be corrected if I missed your favorite tool out.

These are the time tracking apps that make the current cut:

Zoho Projects

It’s usually worth taking a look at Zoho whenever you are searching for business-related software as the industrious developer has a swathe of tools for most tasks.

Zoho Projects is the time tracking tool it provides.

This lets you track time, assign it to individual projects, create workflows and also integrates with the company’s own suite of apps, Slack, Google and a range of third-party enterprise solutions providers.

The solution is free for up to three users on two projects with a sliding scale of per-user subscriptions available. Some features are limited to subscribers only. More information.

Toggl

Toggl (try writing it with the spell check on) offers native apps for both Mac and iOS.

You can use it as a free app (fine for small freelancers) or choose a subscription-based version (from $9/month) which offers more features.

The beauty of the platform (which also boasts a robust web service) is that you can start a timer on one device and finish it on another, which matches most people’s working habits.

Setting up new tasks and projects is easy. Track time, assign time, add new clients, you can do this on the app on either Mac or iOS.

If used on an iOS device, the app lets you start tracking time before you choose who to assign it to, meaning you can get stuck into the project without messing about with a time tracker.

Finally, the app also lets you export time sheets in CSV and PDF on the free plan. Subscribers can also export in Excel and includes useful features such as time audits.

Toggl integrates with Freshbooks, Asana, Basecamp, Teamweek and Github. More information.

Harvest

Available online and as an app, the Harvest time tracker lets you assign time to projects and clients on Mac, iOS and other platforms.

Setting up new clients and projects is simple – you can do so in a few seconds from the Mac desktop, if you want. The application’s best features require that you access it via the web interface. That’s where you’ll find invoicing and expense management tools and comprehensive reporting features.

It’s a really simple solution to use on every platform it supports (and can be integrated into a range of third party tools), but is really suited to enterprises seeking team management tools.

That’s because it gives managers a really good top down tool with which to track budget, time and assess project completion. More information.

Clockify

This free time tracking tool has been developed with teams in mind. It’s free, supports unlimited users and already sees wide use at companies including Cisco, Atlassian and IBM.

What do you get? A clean user interface with built-in time, report, project, client and team management tools – including team invites and oversight to help track who did what. Reports are clear, well-designed and can be exported in PDF, CSV and Excel.

It’s available for every desktop and mobile platform and also on the web.

Advanced (fee-based) options are also available, including things like targets and reminder tools, time sheet locking, single sign-on and other useful features.

More information.

Timing

Timing makes it into this collection because it offers a capable Web app you can access on your iPhone, along with API’sto build its tools into third-party billing systems.

Why did I choose to include it? Because it delivers a user experience that’s designed to help you focus on your work, rather than on the app.

Timing will record your time automatically and then lets you assign it to the relevant project, which makes it a very valuable tool for people on a deadline or those who need to focus on what they are doing rather than on the time management tool.

That’s great, but it’s also worth exploring the tool for the deep insights it provides in its nicely designed reporting system, which can even show you what you worked on, when and may even make useful suggestions. It integrates with your calendar so you can also track meeting time. $4.50/user/month. More information.

Timely

This solution adds scheduling to the mix, enabling you to plan your working week and identify if you’ve over-committed based on your usual working habits.

The app uses a little machine intelligence to track what you are doing within apps in order to help assign time.

It has a clear user interface and is a good tool for teams. That’s because the scheduling option lets you manage project teams, while the time tracking helps monitor performance, assign working time and track progress. It costs from $5/month. More information.

I hope this short collection of time tracking solutions help provide you with a good starting point if you need a solution for this task.

Clockify and Zoho probably provide the tools you need for a small business or freelancer, while they and others in this collection should scale for even larger project needs. Let me know if there are more time tracking tools that really should have made the cut - they just need to support multiple platforms.

