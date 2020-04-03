Podcast: What IT can learn from the early weeks of the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic forced IT teams around the world to adapt to serving an almost entirely remote workforce. But once we all return to work in an office, those lessons shouldn’t be forgotten. Jack Gold, president and principal analyst at J. Gold Associates, joins Juliet to discuss how IT teams can apply lessons learned during this mandatory work from home period to a pandemic disaster recovery plan. They also dive into how enterprises can prepare for potential quarantine periods in the future and which companies stand to fare the best amid the coronavirus crisis.