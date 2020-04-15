The three most important words in business

So, what do you do?

We’ve all heard it or asked it before. Maybe it is the person sitting next to you on a plane or at an event or just standing in line somewhere. More often than not, the answer is a long-winded sales pitch no one asked for. Or it is what has long been called your elevator pitch. However, I like to point out, elevators are really fast these days. You need to have a short answer to make any sort of impact.

If you really want to get someone’s attention and interest, learn to answer this question with three simple words.

Create rock stars.

You want it to be three words that just beg the questions, “What does that mean? What do you do?” Or even better, “Tell me more!” The three words are just enough to pique their interest and ask for just a bit more and, just like that, you have opened the door a bit.

The follow-up sentence

The first three words are the hardest to come up with, but if you get them to ask for more, you need to be able to follow that up immediately and really reel them in. Now, you need a compelling sentence that brings them in hook, line and sinker. Not something off the cuff but something that you have crafted in advance just as you did the three words.

“I teach the Rock Star Principles of Success I learned from the world’s greatest rock stars.”

It’s a sentence that can physically change someone’s body language toward you at that very moment – when they turn to face you or lean in and say, “Tell me more.” This is like being handed gold on a platter. Now’s your chance to really get into the meat of what you do.

Then, the sales pitch!

If you catch them with three words and one sentence, this is your BIG chance to make the sale or at least your big pitch. Your closer is a short paragraph description. If you manage to make it this far, this is the big pitch that can turn this short exchange into an opportunity, a business partnership, or even a lifelong friendship.

“I take the things I learned about work ethic, marketing, leadership, teamwork, and more from artists like Jon Bon Jovi, Mick Jagger, Sammy Hagar, and Gene Simmons and teach others. Sometimes it’s a meeting, a conference, a special event, a new book – it’s the true stories and pictures from my years as a top rock radio personality. And, I throw in a few one-hit wonders for good measure. Rock stars make it to the top for a reason.”

Over the next few weeks, with friends and family, work through this exercise and see what develops. Three words – that’s all you need to begin.

Originally published at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-365/growth-center/resources/three-most-important-words-in-business