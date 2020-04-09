More and more tech companies are stepping up to the plate to assist frontline workers and healthcare organizations as the coronavirus continues to take its toll around the world. Computerworld’s Ken Mingis joins Juliet to discuss how tech companies are helping, from working with supply chains to donate PPE, to providing comprehensive statistics about the virus.
Audio
Podcast: How tech companies are helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic
