How will the coronavirus change the way we do our jobs?

Millions of people across a diverse array of industries are working from home for the foreseeable future. For some, it’s their first time doing so for more than a few days at a time. While we’ve all been adjusting to remote work, we’ve become increasingly reliant on collaboration tools such as Slack, Zoom and Microsoft Teams – but are they actually making us more productive? And once it’s safe to return to an office, will employees be willing to give up their remote work lifestyles? Computerworld’s Matthew Finnegan joins Juliet to talk collaboration, effectively working from home and how remote work tools will shape the events business and entire industries.