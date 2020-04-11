Podcast: What happened to the iPhone 9 release?

Amid concerns about the coronavirus, Apple released its latest iPad Pro and MacBook Air without an official event in mid-March. But one piece of hardware was noticeably absent… the iPhone 9 or iPhone SE 2. Early rumors suggested a March 31st announcement, but we haven’t heard anything from Apple yet. Macworld’s Michael Simon joins Juliet to discuss how the coronavirus has impacted the iPhone 9 launch, clues to its official release date and what features to expect in Apple’s newest budget phone.