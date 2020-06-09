But you all seemed so happy with my progress

This pilot fish works at a state agency that hires a contractor to develop reports for a newly implemented system. The contractor brings samples of the reports to weekly meetings, where the bosses request changes. New week, new meeting, new samples, with revisions. Lather, rinse and repeat for nearly two months.

At that point, the bosses say they’re satisfied with the reports. Let’s implement them, they tell the contractor.

Uh, yeah, about that, confesses the contractor — those sample reports I’ve been showing you? They’re just word-processor documents. After every meeting, I’ve been revising the documents so I can show you the kind of report you want. But there is no program that will produce those reports.