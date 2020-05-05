Educational

This pilot fish works as the network admin for a K-12 school that uses Google and Gmail for email. It’s spring break, though, and things are pretty quiet, but on Friday afternoon, fish gets a panicked email.

“Are you in the district today?”

Fish answers, Yes, but I’m working on an urgent issue. What can I do for you?

“Wilma is here to fill in as secretary in the office and she can’t sign into Google for her email.”

Fish checks, and Wilma had logged in about 20 minutes earlier. I so he emails back: “I see she’s signed in. What error message does she see?”

“I’ll have her send you a screenshot.”

About 10 minutes later, fish gets a nicely cropped screenshot from Wilma’s desktop, showing a notification with a “Dismiss” option.

The email is from Wilma’s email — the one she can’t log into.

Fish simply replies: “Click on ‘Dismiss’ and you'll be fine.”

