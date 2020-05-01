Flashback Friday: 90 days same as cache?

This company is converting its email system to Microsoft Outlook, and at least one user isn’t happy with the result, reports an IT pilot fish on the scene.

User: “Why does my Deleted Items folder not save anything? Everything from yesterday that I need is gone! I need this setting changed.”

Fish: Yes, when you quit the program, the Deleted Items folder is emptied in order to conserve space. You shouldn’t use it as a storage bin — you need to file the items you want to keep.

User: “This will be a problem for everyone, I’m sure. We should be able to keep the trash in it for at least 60 or 90 days, because I use this folder daily. Can’t you redirect this so when I delete something it goes to another folder and isn’t deleted?”

