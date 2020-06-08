Memory-Lane Monday: We prefer the term ‘custom-built’

Insurance company brings in an ergonomics expert to the outfit where this sysadmin pilot fish works, and he has some suggestions.

“Among his recommendations for a couple of the users was an expensive document holder that slides out from under the display stand,” says fish. “We bought and installed them.

“However, one of the users who received one immediately went back to the document holder given to him a few months earlier. It’s one I made about 20 years ago from waste cardboard, a plastic binding strip and a couple of ordinary binder clips.

“Today the expensive, newfangled document holder sits unused and tucked away under the user’s display, while the homemade holder still soldiers on.”