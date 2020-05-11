Memory-Lane Monday: Glad it was just a quick one

Pilot fish is called to a meeting where a group of users wants a system of their own design to track projects, instead of using the software that the company already bought for that purpose.

“Manager asks me to develop a quick prototype website and database for this,” says fish.

“I do as requested and present it to the users and manager. After discussing time and cost, users tell me, ‘We’ll consider our options and get back to you.’

“Several months later, I ask the manager if the users still need the prototype website and database up and available.

“Users email each other with discussion on the topic, then email back to the manager, who relays it to me: ‘What was this website and database for?’

“I guess they don't need it.”