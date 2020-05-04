Memory-Lane Monday: Consistency should count for something

Every week, this pilot fish’s IT group produces a report that’s generated from a database by an automated script and distributed to users.

“One day, someone complained that the report he had just received was identical to the one from the week before,” fish says.

“We looked into it and discovered that the script was corrupted. It had generated the exact same report for nine months before anybody noticed.

“We stopped distributing hard copies of the report after that.”

