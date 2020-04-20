Memory-Lane Monday: System Zzzzz

It’s 2 a.m. when this mainframe pilot fish’s phone rings.

“My wife answered the phone — it’s on her side of the bed — and shoved the phone in my ear,” says fish. “After listening to the mainframe operator’s problem, I replied with an action for him to take.

“In the morning, while getting ready to leave, my wife asked, ‘What was the call about last night?’

What call?

“I had absolutely no memory of the call or what I said — couldn’t even recall it while on the train,” marvels fish.

“At work I read the nightly report about the call. What I told them fixed the problem, and I could now pretend I remembered it.”

Sharky can do this job in his sleep — but not without your true tales of IT life. Send them to me at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter.