This project management training can supercharge your team's efficiency

Business owners know the importance of efficiency. That’s why project management methodologies, like Lean Six Sigma, have grown so popular. But wrapping your head around the art of project management is usually easier said than done. Thankfully, The Ultimate Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Bundle is here to guide you through it, all for just $99.99.

This package, which includes nearly $2,700 worth of content, provides a low-risk and convenient introduction to Lean Six Sigma, a leading project management methodology centered around reducing operational waste. While those on a project management career path will obviously benefit from knowing Lean Six Sigma, virtually any professional operating in a leadership capacity can apply this methodology's principles to streamline efficiency in their operation.

Through five courses, students will get familiar with the methodology and learn how to identify inefficiencies so that customers are happier and profit margins become maximized. And, unlike some other web-based training programs, it includes White-, Yellow-, and Green Belt-level training for a more comprehensive dive into the field.

Plus, it's all facilitated by GoLeanSixSigma.com, a Hawaii-based company that made the Inc. 5000 list for 2019 and has been celebrated as one of Hawaii's 50 fastest-growing companies every year since 2016.

No matter what industry you happen to be a part of, you'll benefit from knowing Lean Six Sigma. To this end, The Ultimate Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Bundle is absolutely ideal. When you consider that you can purchase the program for just $99.99, which represents a savings of about $2600, there may never be a better time.

The Ultimate Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification Bundle - $99.99



See Deal

Prices are subject to change.