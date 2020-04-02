Prep for an AWS Solutions Architect Associate cert for just $13

The annual salary for an AWS Solutions Architect certification holder is well into the six-figure range. If you’re a current IT professional who wants to expand your knowledge base ― and income at the same time ― then the AWS Solutions Architect Associate Course, discounted by over 90 percent, represents a way of training that minimizes risk.

Amazon Web Services has cemented itself as the go-to solution for corporate-level cloud-based infrastructure. In fact, some of the most popular companies in the world have long since adopted it, with more signing up every year. But there aren’t enough skilled professionals to go around, which is why salaries have increased as dramatically as they have to this point.

Which brings us to the AWS Solutions Architect Associate Course. It’s an intermediate-level training resource that familiarizes students with this specialized technology. The course is only 17 hours in length, so it could be completed over a weekend or two and is presented by the skilled folks at Total Seminars, who are well known for delivering quality instruction.

After completing all 136 lectures, students will possess the knowledge required to take and pass the coveted AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate exam. Since the course is delivered online, it’s easy to fit it into even the busiest work schedule. And, as it’s discounted right now from its usual price of $200, it’s easier than ever to afford. If you’re looking for a low-risk way to enhance your skillset, then this opportunity may be the best you’ll ever find.

The bottom line is that AWS Solutions Architects are needed right now. If you are currently working in the information technology field, or plan to be in the near future, then this AWS Solutions Architect Associate course will be right up your alley. And, since it’s been temporarily discounted to just $12.99, it’s certainly cost-effective, too.

