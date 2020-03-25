Rethinking productivity for the modern workforce

Everyone aspires to work someplace they’re comfortable. A decade ago, that meant a well-padded chair in your cubicle, or a cushy office. Today, because of rapidly evolving workplace technology, a comfortable workspace might be home, a coffee shop, an airport lounge, the park, or wherever you can be most productive.

Technology is driving this shift, but technology has ironically given rise to a more human approach to work, one where everyone works together while still having their own comfort zone. That’s how you increase productivity in the modern workforce.

Technology-enabled productivity and teamwork are some of employees’ most sought-after capabilities. A recent Harvard Business Review study found that giving employees access to data and knowledge is a key component in building a connected workforce, raising loyalty, and attracting candidates.

This is all part of the growing movement to make work “better.” To do this, businesses require technology that meet the demands of a modern workforce.

Microsoft 365, built on a foundation of cloud computing and collaborative tools, does this by bringing teams and resources together to create and share information across all devices, regardless of location, making it easier for employees to get things done.

Fostering a culture of collaboration that helps employees do their best work from anywhere, on any device, will help your business improve productivity and keep pace with the competition. Microsoft has built Microsoft 365 with three core capabilities designed to bring together all your people, systems, and data in one place to give users what they need, when they need it:

Secure, integrated collaboration. Microsoft 365 includes Microsoft Teams, a collaboration hub that brings together several capabilities—chat, video, calling, file sharing, and third-party apps—into a shared workspace. Real-time coauthoring capabilities enable document authors to work on a file simultaneously, with everyone privy to changes as they occur.

AI-driven automation and personalization. Microsoft has harnessed AI to reduce the number of repetitive tasks users typically spend time on to create and revise documents. The new PowerPoint Designer feature, for example, automatically serves up a set of recommended slide designs based on the slide content. Similarly, Excel can recognize patterns in data and fill in subsequent cells. A new feature in Word called Ideas will suggest edits for documents to ensure that inclusive language is being considered in correspondence—using gender-neutral terms such as "sales representative" instead of "salesman," for example. These all help ensure that your work is more concise, polished, and professional.

The sum total of these capabilities is a more human approach to working together, benefiting your workers and your business. Making work “better” for your employees not only increases productivity, but loyalty as well.

