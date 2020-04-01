Wayback Wednesday: It’s either this or spin the Wheel o’ Fish

The IT help desk at this pilot fish’s company has come up with a new approach for assigning trouble tickets: They search the headers for previous tickets on the same application, looking for the name of anyone who has touched a ticket for that application before.

Then they route the ticket to that person with this piece of boilerplate:

Previous records indicate that you have solved problems with this software before, although we don’t have any documentation that supports this routing. Please assist if possible, or if out of your scope, suggest us with an alternate destination for this ticket.

“We're not sure,” says fish, “what it means that ‘records indicate’ when they ‘don’t have any documentation.’”

