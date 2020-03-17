Seek and ye shall find

Fish’s team gets a new boss who rubs them the wrong way on Day 1 by saying he knows “everything about computers.” So they figure a little prank should be harmless enough. They put a tiny wireless mouse receiver in the back of his computer, and then wiggle it from time to time while he’s working, causing his cursor to jump around the screen.

Boss tears his PC apart a few times looking for the source of the movement. Time goes on, and the team goes through three different office moves, where computers had to be completely disconnected and set up again, which the boss does himself for his own PC.

And one day he does indeed find that little USB dongle. It took him about two years.

