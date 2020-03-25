Wayback Wednesday: Sometimes it really ISN’T your job

A new bowling alley opens up near the office where this IT pilot fish works, so he and his co-workers decide to try it out — and their manager tags along.

“Unfortunately, we managed to break out of the screen while entering our names,” says fish. “We decided the best course of action was to leave it alone and get the people at the alley to fix it.

“This wasn't good enough for our manager, who decided since he worked in IT that he could fix it. At this point we tried to hide and pretend he was not with us.

Result after much typing and hitting of the screen: All games in the 24 lanes stopped for 20 minutes. Every game is cleared and has to be restarted from the first frame.

“And as a group we were politely asked to go to a different bowling alley next time.”

