Apple announces new iPad Pro, MacBook Air

Apple has announced both its new iPad Pro with 3D camera and a new Magic Keyboard-toting $999 model of its MacBook Air, introducing both new products with a press release, rather than the March event it was originally expected to hold.

The new iPad Pro

Apple’s new iPad Pro offers a whole bunch of new features, including a LiDAR scanner and – as expected -- trackpad support in the form of the new backlit Magic Keyboard.

The new pro tablet holds an A12Z Bionic chip, a far speedier version of the processor it put inside the iPhone XS series of smartphones. The company had been expected to use an iPhone 11 processor. Both 11-inch and 12.9-inch models are available with Wi-Fi and Cellular options also on sale.

The new MacBook Air

Available from $999, the new MacBook Air dismisses the butterfly keyboard in favour of the new Magic Keyboard now used in Apple’s MacBook Pro models.

The new system has twice the performance of the most recent MacBook Air and offers twice as much storage as before.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

Please follow me on Twitter, or join me in the AppleHolic’s bar & grill and Apple Discussions groups on MeWe.