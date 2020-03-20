Flashback Friday: Oh yes, definitely a quality problem!

It’s many moons ago, and this help desk pilot fish gets a call from a senior vice president complaining that his floppy disk drive is broken.

“I went to take a look at the problem,” says fish, “and was met with ‘Why don’t we buy some decent computers for a change instead of this cheap junk?’

“I shrugged and told him that I thought his problem was out of the ordinary.

“I then removed the floppy disk from his Zip drive, inserted it into the floppy drive and said, ‘I think it's OK now.’”

