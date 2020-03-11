Wayback Wednesday: Oops!

Email goes out to all supervisors, asking for feedback on an hourly employee who’s applying for a promotion to management, reports a pilot fish in the loop.

“The e-mail, as always, had ‘DO NOT REPLY TO ALL!’ prominently displayed in its message body,” fish says.

“Well, one supervisor replied to all, criticizing the way the employee dressed in great detail.

“This supervisor, for some reason, also cc:’d department secretaries on the email.

“And one of the department secretaries was the employee in question.

“Awkward moment ...”

