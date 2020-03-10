It was right here

This user complains to pilot fish that the network drive mapped to his PC has disappeared. Fish remaps it and goes on with his day.

But fish hears back from the user, who now says he can’t access a folder he used to be able to enter. That doesn’t make sense to fish, and after some back and forth, he finds that the map in the user’s head needs adjusting. He’s been trying to open a folder that he should have nothing to do with, and the folder he is looking for is one level down, in another folder but bearing the same name as the one he’s trying to open.

