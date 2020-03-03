FIDO Alliance and the future of passwords

Apple is the latest company to join the FIDO Alliance, an industry standards group committed to finding more secure ways to log in to online accounts and apps. The FIDO Alliance pushes for multi-factor authentication (MFA) deployment, from biometric authentication to physical security keys. Computerworld's Lucas Mearian joins Ken and Juliet to discuss why Apple joined the FIDO Alliance, how different forms of authentication work and how far away we are from a password-less world.

How do I listen to this podcast?

You can listen to this podcast episode right now using the player at the top of this page. And you can subscribe to this podcast series from your favorite podcast app on your mobile device to listen to any time, so you won't miss an episode. Just click the desired podcast app's button below to subscribe.