Apple may owe you 25 dollars

Apple settled a class action lawsuit as a result of alleged battery throttling issues in its iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus and SE models. The settlement calls for Apple to pay consumers $25 per iPhone. Macworld’s Michael Simon joins Juliet to discuss how customers might get paid, who is and isn’t eligible and why Apple settled in the first place.

More about this in Mike’s article on Macworld: https://www.macworld.com/article/3530074/if-you-have-an-iphone-6-or-7-apple-owes-you-some-cash.html