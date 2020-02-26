iPhone 9 release and high end vs. low end smartphones

Apple is rumored to announce its new, lower end iPhone at the end of March. Modeled after the iPhone 8, the iPhone 9 (or maybe it'll be called the iPhone SE 2) will offer consumers a cheaper alternative to the higher-end iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro. Reintroducing its lower-end phone puts Apple in line with its Android competitors, many of which offer lower-end, high quality phones.. Macworld's Michael Simon joins Juliet and Ken to discuss the pros and cons of buying a cheaper smartphone and what they expect the upcoming iPhone 9 to look like.