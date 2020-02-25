News Analysis

7 things Microsoft didn't tell us about the new Office app

The new Office mobile app for iOS and Android is designed to help users complete 'microtasks' while on the go and combines Word, Excel and Powerpoint.

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

Abstract binary data overlays an eye containing a reflection of the Microsoft logo.
Thinkstock

Microsoft last week launched Office, a new mobile app for iOS and Android that the company slid into an already packed line-up of individual apps.

Simply dubbed "Office," the new smartphone app - it runs on tablets, but Microsoft promised something skewed more towards them at a later date - steps back into time by combining multiple apps. (For those who rile at "OK, boomer," the concept smacks of early low-end suites, like AppleWorks or Microsoft Works.)

Yet Microsoft touted Office not as a return to Work-esque days but as how it sees a future of mobile productivity, with tiny tasks squeezed into any available free moment. If Microsoft's right, Office may be a harbinger of feasible work on a smartphone or even small tablet. Edit a complex Word document on such a device? No thanks. Pick at it here, add to it there? Maybe.

For all that Microsoft hinted at a revolution in the concept of mobile productivity, it gave a bare-bones walk-through of Office. It left a lot of details on the cutting room floor.

Here are some of the things Microsoft didn't tell us about Office or, if it did, under-hyped them. We've fixed that for them.

To continue reading this article register now

Get Free Access

Learn More   Existing Users Sign In

8 simple ways to clean data with Excel
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon