7 things Microsoft didn't tell us about the new Office app

Microsoft last week launched Office, a new mobile app for iOS and Android that the company slid into an already packed line-up of individual apps.

Simply dubbed "Office," the new smartphone app - it runs on tablets, but Microsoft promised something skewed more towards them at a later date - steps back into time by combining multiple apps. (For those who rile at "OK, boomer," the concept smacks of early low-end suites, like AppleWorks or Microsoft Works.)

Yet Microsoft touted Office not as a return to Work-esque days but as how it sees a future of mobile productivity, with tiny tasks squeezed into any available free moment. If Microsoft's right, Office may be a harbinger of feasible work on a smartphone or even small tablet. Edit a complex Word document on such a device? No thanks. Pick at it here, add to it there? Maybe.

For all that Microsoft hinted at a revolution in the concept of mobile productivity, it gave a bare-bones walk-through of Office. It left a lot of details on the cutting room floor.

Here are some of the things Microsoft didn't tell us about Office or, if it did, under-hyped them. We've fixed that for them.