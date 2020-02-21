Challo pushes enterprise collaboration across company walls

One of the big weaknesses of many enterprise collaboration solutions is that they aren’t always good at letting employees work with external parties. That’s a problem one of the latest entrants to the space tries to solve.

Collaboration without walls

Like many such solutions, Challo is a feature-rich, cloud-based enterprise-class collaboration tool. What’s interesting is that it has been built to deliver all the collaboration tools you’d expect, along with externally facing tools and enterprise-class security.

In other words, it makes it easier for teams across multiple organizations to collaborate. It also respects security policies across all parties.

The basic features are what you’d expect from any collaboration tool: team messaging, voice and video meetings, content sharing and management and application integration.

It supports Slack and Microsoft Teams and has an automated Virtual Assistant that can do things like sharing event dates or relevant documents with meeting participants.

What happens in meeting room

Challo’s use of virtual online and persistent workspaces is what makes it so useful. These virtual rooms let all parties share data and can provide access to the relevant tools, which is good. But the persistence means project details and shared resources are available for the duration of the task at hand.

This solves the problem in which documents, screen grabs and other shared data subsequently get stored on insecure devices or shared via insecure means.

Challo uses security and compliance technologies designed to support seamless multi-company collaboration. Administrators can set granular policies that let some parties receive, but not send, data or limiting messaging facilities, for example.

Built-in security and compliance

“Every interaction with the company data is controlled by a fine-grained security model that allows administrators and users to ensure that only the smallest needed set of data is ever provided and that the data is only provided in a manner appropriate to enterprise policy,” explained Kevin Glass, Cafe X CTO (the developer of Challo).

This focus on security compliance makes it useful for highly regulated industries such as legal, financial and accounting firms, for example.

In layman’s terms, this makes it easy for an enterprise to prove what users could and could not access, which matters in highly regulated environments. At the same time, people involved in a meeting get useful tools such as the ability to capture and record sessions, transcripts and so on.

The solution also handles permissioning behind the scenes, so a collaborator can share an item and the system itself will assign access privileges to whomever else is there – and will respect any existing company security policy as it does.

Collaboration where you are

Today’s enterprise culture is based on multiple platforms. Macs, PCs, iPhones, iPads all work together to get things done. Wearable devices are also seeing use, and Challo will implement support for Apple Watch (and CarPlay) in the future, the company said. It is also developing Webinar support using Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming technologies.

Future evolutions may include beacon-based presence indicators, said Glass: “iBeacon has a lot of potential for enterprise meeting rooms: Being able to walk in and have your iPhone app transfer the meeting,” he said.

Enterprise collaboration is a crowded market with plenty of solutions to choose between. Challo appears uniquely built to facilitate different companies using these technologies to work together and is probably a sign of new layers of application-based interoperability to come.

