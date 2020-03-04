Wayback Wednesday: Drawn to it

This IT tech pilot fish works in a factory that makes loudspeakers, and one day an engineer comes running over, frantic because his laptop had stopped working while he was in the warehouse testing an application.

So fish follows him to the warehouse and the pallet he had set his laptop on.

A pallet of boxes full of heavy-duty magnets that were labeled with warnings about intense magnetic fields.

