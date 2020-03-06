Flashback Friday: She’s right — that doesn’t work

Support pilot fish handles a call from a harried user who tells fish her new laptop isn’t working.

“I opened the laptop up and entered her password and found everything completely normal,” says fish.

“I asked her again what the problem was. She said, ‘I told you: It doesn’t work.’

“I closed out normally and asked her to sit down and show me how she accesses the computer.

“The first screen came up for her to enter her password. She started trying to delete the word ‘Password.’

“Right then and there Lesson 101 began.”

