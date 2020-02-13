The problem with mobile and app voting

It's the day after the 2020 Iowa caucuses, and the Iowa Democratic Party has yet to announce the winner. The app that precinct leaders were supposed to use to report final tallies recorded inconsistent results. Party leaders blamed a "coding issue" within the app, not a hack or attack. Computerworld's Lucas Mearian joins Juliet to discuss the problem with mobile voting and how this snafu may affect the reputation of app voting in the future.