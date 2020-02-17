Memory-Lane Monday: Maybe someone should have asked

This pilot fish has a business that specializes in keeping data centers clean, which usually means keeping the dust out of sensitive equipment. No heavy lifting.

One day he gets a call from a customer who reports that there’s been a serious accident in his server room.

Serious, yes. Accident? Certainly not a natural disaster.

“Turns out the whole place was being renovated, and the construction workers on the floor above that day had the task of cleaning up,” says fish.

“Seems they found what they thought was an unused hole in the floor. So instead of sweeping up loose dry wall, nails and other construction waste and bagging it, they dumped it all down the hole.

“It landed right on top of racks and racks of servers.”

