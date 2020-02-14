Why HyperloopTT uses Facebook’s Workplace for team communications

With a scattered workforce largely employed on a part-time basis, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies faces some unusual challenges as it seeks to revolutionize mass transportation with a “crowd-powered” organization model.

One of the biggest challenges is making sure all of the company’s 800-plus team members can collaborate effectively on the design and launch of hyperloop technology.

“When we started out, we worked with different tools - some of the teams used Slack, others used Google Docs - and let everybody figure out what they liked the most,” said HyperloopTT’s founder and chairman, Dirk Ahlborn. “Now, for several years, we have consolidated everything and moved onto Workplace.”

The company, which was created in 2013, still uses Google Docs in conjunction with Workplace. But Slack is no longer a main tool for collaboration and communication.

A key reason for selecting Workplace is that it offers a combination of instant messaging, social and file-sharing capabilities. That combo has helped strengthened the sense of community among workers and enabled staffers to work together more effectively, said Ahlborn.