User tells this pilot fish that everything she types randomly disappears, so he goes to check it out.

Turns out the user isn’t exactly a hunt-and-peck typist, but she isn’t a pure touch typist, either. Specifically, when hitting the shift key, she uses the pinky on the same hand that she will use to type the letter that is getting capitalized.

She had a low-profile keyboard, and sometimes when trying to type a capital A, she would accidentally hit the Ctrl key instead of the shift key. And without realizing that she had selected all, she’d keep typing, and everything she had already typed would be wiped out.

There was a fix that didn’t require remedial typing school: Fish removed the left Ctrl keycap.

