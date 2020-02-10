Memory-Lane Monday: Maybe if he knew the name of the file, he wouldn’t have deleted it

User calls this help desk pilot fish and says, “I deleted a file and I need it back.”

Is it in your recycle bin? asks fish.

“No, I grabbed three files and deleted them from there, and I think I deleted a wrong one.”

What was its name?

“I don't know.”

How do you know it’s gone then?

Sighs fish, “At least the user knew what directory the file originally came from. I ran a comparison of the current directory versus last night’s backup, and found and restored the file.”

