Apple is a top three PC vendor for enterprise, report claims

The Windows 7 replacement cycle has begun, and recent Changewave data seems to suggest Apple will benefit from this, iPads are the tablet of choice and Apple is among the top three potential manufacturers for corporate PC purchasers.

When prediction becomes reality

Some tech industry observers predict enterprise users will move to more heterogenous technology deployments, mixing on-site servers with cloud service providers, iPhones, iPads, Macs and Windows machines.

As business technology becomes increasingly data-driven with approachable mobile front ends, the needs of enterprise IT are changing fast.

The rate of digital transformation is driving many enterprises to adopt cloud service providers for key tasks, integrating disparate solutions with help from sometimes third-party master system integrators.The result? There’s a trend for some key infrastructure to be supplied by agile, scalable third-party vendors.

This is changing what enterprise IT needs. It also means it is now far easier than ever before to put together and manage mixed platform environments. That’s great, given so many incoming employees expect their business kit to be as easy to use as their iPhone.

So, what’s happening now?

In a recent report, Changewave tells us: “Apple and Dell maintain strong positions in corporate tablets and PCs.”

The report observes that while tablet purchases remain more or less stable (with iPads by far the popular choice), it also sees an “uptick” in PC purchasing.

It explains that corporate spending plans for laptops and desktops are both up on the last quarter, with notebooks more than twice as popular as enterprise become ultra-mobile.

It is worth noting that Dell is the top choice for desktops, followed by HP, with Apple the third-place choice, as recently predicted by IDC. When it comes to notebooks, Apple’s focus on mobile means it is just as likely a choice as HP, with Dell still up front.

Apple also claims the active installed base for both Macs and iPads is at an all-time high, confirms a 92% satisfaction rating among business users of iPads and observes that 78% of those planning to purchase a tablet plan to get an Apple tablet.

What does this mean?

In short, it suggests a vast majority of Windows 7 replacers will indeed stick with Windows, though it is also true that a big chunk of corporate PC purchasers will choose to move to an Apple notebook, desktop, or even an iPad.

It is interesting that the data pegs Apple and HP as neck and neck in terms of laptop sales. Given HP’s recent strength in PC sales and Apple’s relatively flat Mac sales trajectory, year-on-year, so I think we’ll have to wait and see what (if any) activity happens to change this.

Meanwhile, recent Gartner data points to a 3% decline in Mac sales.

It is also potentially true to say that the impact of any Mac adoption in corporate markets must be mitigated by slowness in consumer PC sales.

What can Apple do?

One thing Apple is expected to do which may help it secure additional marketshare in the enterprise space is to introduce new Macs.

Indeed, one could argue that if ever there was a time at which the company should introduce an upgraded semi-professional notebook, it is this one.

With Microsoft effectively forcing a corporate replacement cycle under way with the removal of support for Windows 7, I’m willing to bet that a capable notebook Mac in the sub-$1,000 bracket (where the MacBook once sat) might be all the machine some enterprise buyers feel they need.

This might be precisely what the company does intend, given recent claims from the world’s current favorite AAPL analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo:

"We forecast that Apple's major new hardware products in 1H20 include the 4.7-inch LCD iPhone, iPad Pro, MacBook Pro/Air, smaller wireless charging mat, UWB tag, and a high-end Bluetooth headphone," he wrote.

What Macs are coming?

Apple upgraded MacBook Air in July 2019. Feedback for that Mac was pretty positive, but its weakness is likely the butterfly keyboard, borrowed from MacBook Pro.

It seems reasonable to anticipate replacement of this in any new model, and Apple could conceivably pick up some of low/mid-range PC-replacement sales in the corporate markets simply by doing so, and adding a slight speed-bump to keep things fresh.

Alternatively, that recently published Eurasian Economic Commission new laptop filing could turn out to be a 13-inch MacBook Pro, which may also help incite interest from enterprise purchasers. I feel that speculation around an all-glass iMac is unlikely to be met this side the jump.

Apple in January confirmed that a huge number of customers purchasing Macs and iPads are new to the platforms. Apple CFO, Luca Maestri noted that “around half of the customers purchasing Macs and iPads around the world during the quarter were new to that product.”

Apple may not replace every EOL PC over the next 12-months, but it’s more likely to do so than it once was, and we should see this reflected within 2020’s PC and tablet sales. All being well...

