Always ask the obvious first

This help desk pilot fish is on the phone with a customer who’s having difficulties getting a wireless printer up and running. Fish goes through all of the usual steps with her, including trying to add the printer manually. Having exhausted all of those with no luck, he finally asks out of frustration if the printer is plugged in.

“Yeah. I tried plugging in the other one, but it wouldn’t fit.”

The other one?

“Yeah, the one that looks like a flash drive.”

Turns out it wasn’t a wireless printer.

