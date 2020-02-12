Wayback Wednesday: Details, details

In one of the departments this pilot fish serves, there’s a user whose laptop has more peripherals than USB ports.

“So I had him order a four-port USB hub,” fish says. “He told me when it came in, and he figured he would be able to install it.

“A few weeks later I was in the department and the user told me that a card reader on his laptop wasn’t working.

“I asked what color the light on the top of the reader was, and was told that it wasn't on.

“I went and looked at it. Sure enough, he had connected all the peripherals to the hub — but didn’t plug the hub into the laptop.

“All is working now.”

