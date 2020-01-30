IDC analyst and networking expert Brandon Butler joins Ken and Juliet to discuss networking trends, Wi-Fi versus 5G and how artificial intelligence and machine learning can simplify network management. They also discuss how enterprises are beginning to deploy more advanced networks to enable newer tech innovations like IoT and successfully analyze huge amounts of data.
5G, IoT, AI/ML and Wi-Fi 6: 2020 networking predictions
