Throwback Thursday: Crash guru

Some of the servers in this data center are running applications that have memory leaks — and the only way to avert a major crash is to reboot them regularly, reports a pilot fish on the scene.

The only problem: The users don’t buy the idea that their servers have to be taken offline on a regular basis.

“So I sat down and did the calculations to predict when a machine would next crash if they did not let us do some maintenance work,” fish says.

“It coincided with me being on holiday, so I gave them my prediction six months in advance, telling them what would happen.

“My prediction was Sept. 19 at noon, and it actually crashed Sept. 20 at 11:45 a.m. — not bad for a rough calculation six months before.

“When I came back from my break, the users started giving us the machines when we wanted them.”

