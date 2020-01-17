News Analysis

FAQ: Microsoft's new Edge explained

Microsoft's Chromium-based browser has officially arrived, no doubt bringing questions from users about what it means for them. We've got answers.

Senior Reporter, Computerworld |

keyboard laptop microsoft edge logo web browser by urupong getty images 1200x800
Urupong Getty / Microsoft

More than a year after Microsoft waved the white flag, saying it would scrap Edge's rendering engine and replace it with Blink, the engine that powers Google's Chrome, the company has now delivered its reborn browser to the public.

Kudos, then.

Related:

Senior Reporter Gregg Keizer covers Windows, Office, Apple/enterprise, web browsers and web apps for Computerworld.

Copyright © 2020 IDG Communications, Inc.

How to supercharge Slack with ‘action’ apps
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon