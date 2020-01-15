Finally! The paperless office!

Service desk gets a call that a printer isn’t working, reports a pilot fish who recently was in charge of updating all the company’s multifunction printers. User says she sent a document to print, walked over to the printer and scanned her card, and the doc showed up as available on the printer. But when she selected the document and hit the print button, it disappeared from the queue and nothing came out.

A tech heads over and finds — an empty paper tray. And once he refills it with paper, a bunch of documents come rushing out.

You don’t even need to check the paper tray to send Sharky your true tales of IT life. I’m at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter.