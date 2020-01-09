Throwback Thursday: Well, he DID figure it out by himself

At the small college where this pilot fish works, a big power failure puts the lights out for everyone in the whole area.

“We didn’t have a generator, so the data center and all our servers were dark,” says fish.

“The campus maintenance supervisor called me on my cellphone and asked me to send an email message to all users, letting them know that the power failure would probably last several hours.

“After a few minutes he called back and sheepishly said, ‘Never mind.’”

