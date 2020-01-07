Time-Machine Tuesday: Does Safari ring a bell?

This pilot fish works on the website for a TV station. “We just updated the CSS on our website,” fish says. “After completing the upgrade, I sent out an email to a number of station employees, including my boss.

“I told them the upgrade was complete and we had tested it with a number of browsers including IE 7, IE 8, Firefox, Chrome and Opera, and found no issues with any of them.

“A few hours later I received a short email from my boss: ‘What are IE 7, IE 8 and Firefox?’ For some reason he didn’t ask what Chrome and Opera were.

“This is the guy who determines my income and if I keep my job or not!”

Sharky is the guy who determines which true tales of IT life make it into the Shark Tank. Send me yours at sharky@computerworld.com. You can also subscribe to the Daily Shark Newsletter.