Windows vulnerability

Pilot fish is working at a bank, but it’s the 1970s, and ATMs are far from common. What this bank has is an after-hours teller window, available from 3 to 7 p.m. It’s located in a small enclosure accessible from the street, and its operation involves a human teller working behind a reinforced-concrete wall.

When the bank develops an online customer system, the night teller is chosen as the testing ground, because the new system will allow for instant posting of deposits instead of waiting for the next day. And fish, a computer science major, will serve as teller/guinea pig.

But first, a new window has to be constructed, right next to the two-story glass façade of the bank. The work includes putting the cabling inside heavy steel pipes to ensure that no one can tap into them.

When all is ready, fish stands at his post, viewing customers through a 2-by-2-foot window. The new system appears to be quite functional.

But fish wonders aloud to the bank manager why someone wanting to rob the night teller wouldn’t just shoot out the glass.

Next day, bulletproof glass is installed.

