Slack vs. Teams: Which is best for your business?

Chat-based collaboration software is a must-have in today's business environment, with Slack and Microsoft Teams the two leading options for the enterprise. The stakes couldn’t be higher. As a one-product company, Slack, which went public in June, can’t afford to lose ground to behemoth Microsoft, which has the advantage of a gazillion revenue streams to rely upon and is giving Teams away for free in most Office 365 and Microsoft 365 plans.

At the same time, Microsoft executive Jared Spataro was recently quoted as saying that the company considers Teams to be as important to its future as Windows was to its past. Indeed, Microsoft has been touting Teams’ growing user numbers with great fanfare, citing 20 million active daily users in November, compared with Slack’s 12 million. For its part, Slack has questioned Microsoft’s figures, saying its own users are more actively engaged.

The winner of this competition? You. There are two excellent collaboration platforms from which to choose, both of which are constantly getting better as new features are added. But making that choice isn’t easy. In fact, some enterprises have effectively chosen not to choose.

To make your decision a little easier, I’ve compared Slack and Teams for enterprises in six categories: interface and usability; integrations; additional noteworthy differences; mobile apps; security, compliance and enterprise management; and pricing. Here’s what I found.

Slack vs. Teams: Interface and usability