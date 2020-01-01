Wayback Wednesday: New year, same old users

User at this remote site has the task of helping with the backup-tape rotation on the local server, reports a pilot fish in the main office.

“After working the user on a tape-drive cleaning issue, we suggested that she get a can of compressed air and blow out the drive,” fish says.

“User called back in tears. She said she sprayed the inside of the unit with WD-40 instead of air.

“Pretty much in total disbelief, we were hoping that maybe she just shot one small burst. When questioned about how much she sprayed, her response was, ‘I’m not sure. While I was spraying I realized the can didn’t get cold, so I looked to see what was wrong.’

“Fearing an electrical hazard, we suggested powering off the server until a tech could come out.”

