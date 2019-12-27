Flashback Friday: User tweaks: The gift that keeps on giving

Pilot fish gets a call from a user who complains that his inbox is full of email, but he can’t see any of it.

“Outlook shows he has a bunch of unread emails,” reports fish. “I go out and look at his inbox. Sure enough, there are a bunch of unreads. But the list doesn’t show anything like subject, title or sender.

“The user had removed all the fields from the viewing pane.

“I added back the ones he needed, and he was so happy.

“About a month later, same user, same problem ...”

